Emergency travellers in Kerala can get online pass

Use the facility sparingly, says CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said citizens constrained to travel during lockdown to attend some emergency could apply for an online pass at pass.bsafe.kerala.gov.in.

Domestic workers, manual labourers, and those working for essential services could also get a travel pass from the website. Applicants may download the pass on their mobile phone.

Mr. Vijayan urged the public to use the facility sparingly. The government was disinclined to allow inter-district travel. However, citizens requiring to attend the funeral of a close relative or wedding of wards could avail themselves of a pass from the government website to move across districts. Those seeking to shift patients could also use the facility.

Only nearby shops

People venturing out to shop for food should carry an affidavit stating their purpose of journey. A simple statement written on white paper would suffice. A form on the website would serve as a template for the deposition.

Citizens should confine their shopping to neighbourhood stores and not stray afar from their homes. Those having an appointment for vaccination should also carry an affidavit detailing their purpose of travel.

Parole for more

The government would parole more prisoners given the pandemic. It wanted to prevent infection clusters in prisons. The Supreme Court had also favoured a liberal parole policy during the period. A committee headed by a High Court judge would whet the parole applications and recommendations. The government would accord leave to prisoners based on the panel’s advice.

The police on Friday booked 21,534 persons for violating the mask mandate. Another 13,389 were penalised for not maintaining a physical distance of two metres. The law enforcement collected ₹76,18,100 in fines on Friday.