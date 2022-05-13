Eight candidates in fray in Thrikkakara

After scrutiny, there are eight candidates seeking people’s mandate in the Thrikkakara byelection. While a total of 18 nominations were filed, 10 were rejected.

The CPI(M)‘s Dr. Jo Joseph, UDF’s Uma Thomas, and the BJP’s A.N. Radhakrishnan, besides Bosco Louis, C.P. Dileep Nair, Manmadhan, Jomon Joseph Srampickal, and Anil Kumar T.T., all Independent candidates, are in the fray.

The scrutiny of nominations was done on Thursday by a team of officials led by Returning Officer Vidhu A. Menon in the presence of election observers.