ED freezes FDs, bank accounts worth ₹4.4 crore of Kasaragod native

March 20, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has frozen bank balances and Fixed Deposits (FDs) worth ₹4.4 crore of Muhammed Hafiz of Chengala, Kasaragod, and a few others associated with him.

The investigation agency also seized gold jewellery weighing 1672.8 grams, Indian currency worth ₹12.5 Lakh, seven mobile phones and various documents following searches conducted at nine locations across Kerala, Karnataka and Goa last week.

The search operations were carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, according to a communication.

Incidentally, Abdul Lahir Hassan, Hafiz’s father-in-law, had filed a police complaint against him in 2022 for duping him of ₹92 crore. Recently, the Crime Branch had taken over the investigation in the case after Mr. Hassan took up his complaint with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Mr. Hassan, who hails from Aluva, is running a few educational institutions and a construction business in the UAE.