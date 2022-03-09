DUK designs courses that enable career diversification

Industry-oriented MSc Electronics programmes on offer

Charting a new course in the State’s higher education sector, the Digital University of Kerala (DUK) has launched industry-oriented MSc Electronics programmes that would enable career shifts for MBBS, BCA, BTech and BSc graduates to automation, AI, robotics and bio-medical imaging.

Designed with industry inputs, these courses mark a shift from the rigid specialisation tracks in most universities in the country.

The MSc Electronics courses with specialisations in intelligent systems and imaging, Internet of Things (IoT) and robotics and VLSI (very large-scale integration) design and artificial intelligence have been evolved by DUK’s School of Electronics Systems and Automation (SoE).

DUK Associate Dean (Academic) and SoE professor A.P. James said the courses provide a unique opportunity for those from non-electronics streams to foray into cutting-edge technologies, including IoT, chip design, VLSI and embedded systems.

“The courses can become bridge programmes as well as those that enable career advancements. For instance, a doctor can receive hands-on experience in biomedical imaging. Similarly, a BSc Zoology graduate can become versed in computing and sensors that have growing relevance in the particular field,” he said.

Dr. James pointed out the first semester of the two-year postgraduate programme would involve project-based learning on the fundamentals of electronics. Students will have to undertake year-long research and project as part of the course work from the third semester onwards.

Students will also receive internship opportunities and be eligible to apply for fellowship under the India Innovation Centre for Graphene (IICG), a joint venture between DUK, Centre for Materials for Electronics Technology (C-MET) and various industries. Interns will receive a monthly research study allowance of ₹10,000.

The deadline for applications is May 1. Admissions will be subject to scores obtained in the Digital University Aptitude Test (DUAT). For further details, visit DUK website ( www.duk.ac.in).