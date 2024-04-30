GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

DMO warns against rise in dengue cases in Malappuram

April 30, 2024 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

District Medical Officer (DMO) R. Renuka has warned people against the increasing incidence of dengue after the recent summer rain in the district. Increased cases of dengue were being reported in the district along with leptospirosis and dysentery in recent weeks.

Dr. Renuka said the number of dengue cases was much more than reported in the summer last year. “With the arrival of the monsoon, the cases may increase further,” she said.

As many as 651 dengue cases have been confirmed since January this year. Most dengue cases were reported from Chungathara, Urangattiri, Pothukal, Kavanur, Areekode, Chaliyar, Thrikkalangodu and Odakkayam panchayats.

Dr. Renuka said an intensive vector control programme was being planned in May by joining hands with local bodies. Destroying mosquito sources was one of the best ways to prevent dengue, she said.

Related Topics

disease / Malappuram / disease prevention

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.