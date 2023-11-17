Disaster management club launched at Ernakulam school

November 17, 2023 02:11 am | Updated 02:11 am IST - KOCHI

A disaster management club was launched at Government Higher Secondary School, Palakkuzha, on Thursday as part of the project to set up similar clubs at government schools.

In the first phase, the clubs will be launched in 58 schools under the Ernakulam district panchayat. Around 800 students will receive training in various aspects of disaster management. The project is jointly implemented by the Ernakulam district panchayat, District Disaster Management Authority, District Planning Committee, Kerala Institute of Local Administration, and Education, Health, Excise, Transport, Police and Fire and Rescue Services departments and the Haritha Kerala Mission.

The trained students will be designated as disaster management volunteers. The project will be implemented in aided, unaided and CBSE schools in the next phase.