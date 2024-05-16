GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dhanlaxmi Bank introduces GST payment services

Published - May 16, 2024 08:29 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Dhanlaxmi Bank Limited has launched Goods and Services Tax (GST) payment services, aimed at providing a seamless and convenient tax payment experience for its customers.

This integration with the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) portal is a strategic move aimed at streamlining tax compliance, improving convenience, and delivering effortless solutions for GST payments to its customers.

The bank will offer various channels for making GST payments — e-payment and over-the-counter mode.

Dhanlaxmi Bank has been authorised by the Reserve Bank of India for collecting both direct and indirect taxes. Additionally, the bank has already introduced Customs duty payment services through the retail internet banking platform, seamlessly integrated with the ICEGATE portal, a press release said.

Dhanlaxmi Bank managing director and CEO Shivan J.K. said: “We are committed to simplifying financial transactions for our customers. The introduction of the GST payment services reflects our dedication to providing seamless solutions and enhancing the overall banking experience.”

