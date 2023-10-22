HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Deadline for admissions to AICTE-approved courses extended

The Director of Technical Education releases a schedule for spot admissions to vacant seats in B.Tech, B.Arch, M.Tech, and M. Arch (Regular) courses in government, aided, and government cost-sharing engineering colleges

October 22, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has accorded sanction to extend the deadline for admission to courses approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) until October 30.

Consequently, the Director of Technical Education released a schedule for spot admissions to vacant seats in B.Tech, B.Arch, M.Tech, and M. Arch (Regular) courses in government, aided, and government cost-sharing engineering colleges on Saturday.

Spot admissions to B.Tech and B.Arch courses will be held in College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram (CET); Government Engineering College (GEC), Thrissur; Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology (RIT), Kottayam; Government College of Engineering (GCE), Kannur; TKM College of Engineering, Kollam; MA College of Engineering, Kothamangalam; and NSS College of Engineering, Palakkad; on October 28 and all other government engineering colleges on October 29.

Spot admissions to M.Tech and M.Arch courses will be held in CET, GEC Thrissur, RIT, GCE Kannur, TKM College of Engineering, MA College of Engineering, and NSS College of Engineering, on October 26, and all other government engineering and all government cost-sharing on October 27.

Vacant seats

CET has a total of 10 vacant seats including eight State merit seats. Vacancies have been reported in Civil Engineering (four), Computer Science and Engineering (two), Applied Electronics and Instrumentation, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Industrial Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering (one each).

The M.Tech and B.Tech spot admissions in CET will be held from 12 p.m. on October 26 and 9 a.m. on October 28. The B.Tech (lateral entry) spot admission will be held from 9 a.m. on October 30.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.