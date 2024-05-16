CUK Assistant Professor suspended over sexual assault allegations

The Central University of Kerala (CUK) on Wednesday suspended Efthikar Ahamed B., an Assistant Professor in the English department, pending an investigation into allegations of sexual assault against him.

The incident reportedly occurred on May 13 at an amusement park at Parassinikadavu in Kannur. A 22-year-old woman from Malappuram, who was visiting the park with her family, alleged that Mr. Ahamed treated her rudely and molested her in a wave pool. Mr. Ahmed was at the park with his family.

The victim immediately reported the matter to the park authorities and the Taliparamba police. Following her statement, Mr. Ahamed was arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 354 (assault or criminal force with the intention to outrage a woman’s modesty) and Section 354(A)(unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures). He was presented before the Taliparamba Judicial First Class Court.

The university’s Vice-Chancellor issued the suspension order after receiving the remand report.