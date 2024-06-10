GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Crude bombs hurled near BJP worker’s house in Kerala’s Kannur

While no injuries were reported, one of the bombs exploded on the road in front of the BJP worker’s residence and the other was found unexploded at the scene

Published - June 10, 2024 12:32 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the motive behind the incident and identify the perpetrators. (image for representation only)

Kerala Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the motive behind the incident and identify the perpetrators. (image for representation only) | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Two crude bombs were thrown near the house of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker at Narvaoor, Koothuparamba, in Kannur district of Kerala on June 9 night. While no injuries were reported, one of the bombs exploded on the road in front of the residence of the BJP worker, C. Vineesh, and the other was found unexploded at the scene.

Residents reported hearing a loud explosion, which led to the discovery of the unexploded bomb.

A wreath was also placed in front of the shop owned by one Rajan, a supporter who celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s oath-taking ceremony earlier, according to sources.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident. An investigation is under way by a team led by Koothaparamba ACP K.V. Venugopal to ascertain the motive behind the incident and identify the perpetrators.

