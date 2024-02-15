GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Corporation ties up with WRI for carbon-neutral initiative in construction sector

The study by WRI seeks to come up with recommendations for reforms in the construction sector, steps to cut greenhouse gas emissions, plan for disaster-resilient buildings, and create solutions for rising heat

February 15, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

In a move aimed at equipping the construction sector in the city to handle the challenges posed by climate change and ensure sustainable development, the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has entered into an agreement with the World Resources Institute (WRI-India) to prepare a city action plan on Net Zero Carbon and Resilient Building.

The study seeks to achieve a carbon-neutral status for the city by coming up with recommendations for reforms in the construction sector, steps to cut greenhouse gas emissions, plan for disaster-resilient buildings and create solutions for rising heat. An official press note issued here said WRI-India would carry out the study and prepare the action plan for the city for free.

Corporation secretary Binu Francis and Deputy Director, WRI-India (Energy Programme) Deepak Krishnan signed the agreement here on Thursday in the presence of Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh. Mayor Arya Rajendran and Principal Director, LSG, M.G. Rajamanikyam were also present.

Carbon-neutral by 2035

The programme assumes significance in the light of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation setting a target to achieve carbon-neutral status by 2035. The study will assess the amount of greenhouse emissions caused by the construction sector and recommend steps to adopt eco- friendly construction practices. During the study, WRI-India will discuss the concept with various organisations in the construction sector. Various aspects like climate and market conditions, technology and investment opportunities will be covered by the study.

The press note said the Corporation had launched a drive to generate 800 MW of solar power and provide 113 electric buses for the KSRTC under the SmartCity programme.

In other cities

The Minister said the net zero carbon initiatives launched by the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation would be extended to other cities. The urban commission constituted by the government would help overcome the problems caused by greenhouse gas emissions and come up with new age solutions.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.