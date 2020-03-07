Coronavirus | Kuwait imposes travel ban on seven countries, including India

Passengers heading for Kuwait from Calicut International Airport at Karipur were sent back home on Saturday morning when Kuwait imposed a travel ban on seven countries, including India, because of coronavirus scare.

Air India Express cancelled its flight to Kuwait, which was to carry 170 passengers from Karipur. While Air India was able to alert a few passengers about the cancellation before they left their home, the others had to be sent back from the airport. Confusion and uncertainties prevailed at the airport as many passengers were caught unawares.

Etihad Airways too returned its passengers who were to go to Kuwait via Abu Dhabi. Airline and airport authorities said they were clueless about the situation and lifting of the travel ban in immediate future.

Kuwait officials have been quoted in the media that the travel to and from seven countries was suspended for a week. Apart from India, the countries facing travel ban are Bangladesh, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Syria, Lebanon and Egypt.