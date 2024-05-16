GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coast Guard evacuates critically ill British crewman from merchant vessel off Kochi

Published - May 16, 2024 07:45 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Coast Guard evacuated a critically-ill British crewman from merchant vessel MV Anvil Point off Kochi on Thursday.

Kenneth Hiller, 62, was evacuated after the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), the U.K., raised a medical emergency message to MRCC, Mumbai, regarding the condition of a crew member with probable diagnosis as deep vein thrombosis onboard the vessel that was proceeding from Dubai to Muara.

Considering the gravity of the situation, the MRCC, Mumbai, directed its counterpart in Kochi to coordinate the operation and also advised the vessel to proceed with the best available speed to Kochi for medical evacuation. The centre in Kochi arranged for telemedicine to assess the patient’s condition and advised first aid. Thereafter, District Headquarters No. 4 (Kerala and Mahe) of the Coast Guard despatched ICG ship C-410 along with a medical team. Another ICG ship Arnvesh too was diverted towards the vessel to provide medical assistance and to help evacuate the patient to the shore.

The patient was transferred to C-410 for passage to Kochi, while initial medical assistance was provided on board the ship. On arrival in Kochi, the patient was immediately shifted to a hospital for further medical support. The condition of the patient is reported stable and is kept under observation, says a release.

