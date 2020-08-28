CM lauds Ayyankali’s role in building society

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that social reformer Mahatma Ayyankali had infused the social reform movement in Kerala with explosive heft and helped to liberate the downtrodden classes from the shackles of casteist discrimination and exploitation.
In a message issued on the occasion of Ayyankali jayanthi here on Friday, he said the social reformer had been instrumental in leading Kerala from the dark ages to a modern civilized society and ensuring social justice for Dalits.
“He made the oppressed classes aware of their rights and guided agricultural workers in their struggle against exploitation. He proved that the fight against casteism is equally a struggle against class exploitation,” Mr.Vijayan said.
He added that Ayyankali's untiring efforts to erase social evils would act as a beacon for progressive movements in the State and strengthen their resolve to fight against discrimination and injustice.
