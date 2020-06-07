Churches to be strict with curbs

Major Church denominations in the State have decided to strictly adhere to the pandemic-prevention protocol set in place by the government while reopening the places of worship.

Metropolitan Archbishop of the Syro-Malankara Church Thomas Mar Koorilose told The Hindu that his Church had prepared a protocol for the reopening.

The number of attendees in the Eucharist would be fixed in terms of the space available and the faithful could also attend the service standing outside the church.

The youth wing of the church would not allow anyone with COVID-19 symptoms to enter the church.

Additional Mass

Mar Koorilos said each parish would decide on holding additional Mass if it could not accommodate all members inside the church at one go. The Eucharistic host would be served on the palms.

The faithful would be advised to conduct a part of the prayers at home itself so that the service could be completed in an hour. Priests above the age of 65 years would not be permitted to enter the church.

Directive to bishops

The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church would take a decision on the reopening of its parishes in the coming week.

“A decision on the reopening of parishes for the church members will be made during a bishops’ synod to be convened in a couple of days,” said Fr. Johns Abraham Konat, official spokesperson of the Orthodox Church.

The Syro-Malabar Church has asked its bishops to ensure stringent compliance with the government directives while opening the churches.

“The bishops need to initiate measures keeping in mind the rules and regulations prescribed by the government,” said Fr. Abraham Kavilpurayidam, spokesperson of the church.

“We will ensure that the number of persons at a time in a place of worship will not be more than 100. The circumscribed space for 15 persons will be 100 square feet (9 square metres),” he said. Churches and the premises are being disinfected.

