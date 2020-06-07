Kerala

Churches to be strict with curbs

The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church will take a decision on the reopening of its parishes in the coming week. The Mar Elia Cathedral in Kottayam.

The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church will take a decision on the reopening of its parishes in the coming week. The Mar Elia Cathedral in Kottayam.  

Orthodox Church to decide on reopening after bishops’ synod

Major Church denominations in the State have decided to strictly adhere to the pandemic-prevention protocol set in place by the government while reopening the places of worship.

Metropolitan Archbishop of the Syro-Malankara Church Thomas Mar Koorilose told The Hindu that his Church had prepared a protocol for the reopening.

The number of attendees in the Eucharist would be fixed in terms of the space available and the faithful could also attend the service standing outside the church.

The youth wing of the church would not allow anyone with COVID-19 symptoms to enter the church.

Additional Mass

Mar Koorilos said each parish would decide on holding additional Mass if it could not accommodate all members inside the church at one go. The Eucharistic host would be served on the palms.

The faithful would be advised to conduct a part of the prayers at home itself so that the service could be completed in an hour. Priests above the age of 65 years would not be permitted to enter the church.

Directive to bishops

The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church would take a decision on the reopening of its parishes in the coming week.

“A decision on the reopening of parishes for the church members will be made during a bishops’ synod to be convened in a couple of days,” said Fr. Johns Abraham Konat, official spokesperson of the Orthodox Church.

The Syro-Malabar Church has asked its bishops to ensure stringent compliance with the government directives while opening the churches.

“The bishops need to initiate measures keeping in mind the rules and regulations prescribed by the government,” said Fr. Abraham Kavilpurayidam, spokesperson of the church.

“We will ensure that the number of persons at a time in a place of worship will not be more than 100. The circumscribed space for 15 persons will be 100 square feet (9 square metres),” he said. Churches and the premises are being disinfected.

(With inputs from Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Kochi bureaus)

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 7, 2020 12:24:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/churches-to-be-strict-with-curbs/article31769710.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY