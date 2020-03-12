Kerala

Car driver from Assam arrested in Poochakkal accident

Six, including 4 Plus Two students, injured in accident

The police on Wednesday arrested Anand Mundoyil, 28, of Assam in connection with the Poochakkal accident.

Six people, including four Plus Two students, were injured when a car driven by Anand knocked them down on Tuesday. The Poochakkal police said the driver and co-passenger Manoj were in an inebriated condition at the time of the accident.

The police said the accused did not possess a valid licence to drive the vehicle.

The accused was booked under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code and 185 (driving by a drunk person or by a person under the influence of drugs) of the Motor Vehicles Act. The police added that Manoj, who is recuperating at a hospital following the accident, would be arrested as the car belonged to him.

The accident happened near Palliveli Junction on Poochakkal-Thaliyaparampu Road around 2.20 p.m.

The car first hit a motorbike on which Aneesh, 36, and his three-year-old son Vedav were travelling. It then hit students, Anagha, Chandana and Saghi and Archana.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 12, 2020 10:28:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/car-driver-from-assam-arrested-in-poochakkal-accident/article31052758.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY