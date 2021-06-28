Capital posts 1,100 cases, 18 more deaths

The district recorded 1,100 COVID-19 cases and 1,594 recoveries on Monday. The test positivity rate stood at 10.49%.

Active cases in the district fell to 10,227. Five health-care workers were among those who tested positive for the infection.

The source of infection was unknown in 83 cases.

The death toll rose to 2,742 when 18 deaths recorded between June 16 and 27 were added to the official list.

Case fatality ratio

The case fatality ratio stood at 0.92 in the district.

There are 39,604 people who are undergoing quarantine in the district. These included 2,097 people who entered quarantine newly. The district authorities permitted 3,063 people to conclude quarantine.