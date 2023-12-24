GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Calicut varsity to start music centre

December 24, 2023 02:53 am | Updated 02:53 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The University of Calicut will start a music training centre on its campus.

This was decided at a Syndicate meeting held on Saturday. A release said that the decision was taken in view of the high number of students from Malabar joining music courses. The centre would focus on Hindustani music.

Meanwhile, the university also decided to resume the distribution of merit scholarships given to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students. The application criteria for the scholarships would be changed too. Earlier, they were given based on Plus Two and degree marks. From now on, the scholarships would be given based on the first semester marks in UG and PG courses.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.