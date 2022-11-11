C. Anandharamakrishnan assumes charge as NIIST Director

C. Anandharamakrishnan, who has assumed charge as Director, NIIST

C. Anandharamakrishnan, an expert in chemical engineering and food processing, on Friday assumed charge as Director of the National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST), a Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) facility in Thiruvananthapuram.

Dr. Anandharamakrishnan was Senior Principal Scientist at the Food Engineering Department of the CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru, before taking over as NIIST Director.

He served as Director of the National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management, Thanjavur (NIFTEM-T), from 2016 to 2022.

He obtained his PhD in Chemical Engineering from Loughborough University, UK.

Dr. Anandharamakrishnan has expertise in research areas, including design of engineered nano and micro scale delivery systems for controlled and targeted release of food bioactive compounds, 3D food printing, engineered human dynamic gastrointestinal system and glycemic index studies, and computational modelling of food processing operations.

The NIIST will focus on need-driven research, lab-to-land transformation of technologies and human resource development, Dr. Anandharamakrishnan was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the NIIST.