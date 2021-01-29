British Council to train nurses

The government has entered into an agreement with the British Council to train 10,000 nurses in English language to clear the IELTS (International English Language Testing System) examination for them to be eligible for employment opportunities across the world. Principal Secretary, Higher Education, Usha Titus and Director, British Council South India, Janaka Pushpanathan signed the agreement in the presence of Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac and Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel here on Friday.
The training, conducted under the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme, will have the council imparting lessons in a blended learning format comprising both synchronous or live and asynchronous training.
Nurses will be required to undergo a pre-course assessment that will involve an English score test to evaluate candidates’ grammar, vocabulary, reading, and listening skills. Those clearing the speaking test with the required score will be assigned to the respective courses to commence training. The course will be conducted across 200 hours lasting 20 weeks.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath