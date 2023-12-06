Bodies of four Malayalis killed in accident in J&K to be brought back to Kerala on Thursday

December 06, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A delegation from the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NoRKA) has reached Srinagar to bring back the bodies of four Keralites who were killed in a road accident in Kashmir and to provide assistance to the injured.

Five persons, including four tourists from the State and a local taxi driver, were killed on Tuesday when an SUV they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a ravine on Zoji La Pass in Kashmir. Sudheesh, Anil, Vignesh and Rahul, natives of Chittur in Palakkad, were killed in the accident.

The State government appointed a team headed by NoRKA Development Officer Shajimon to coordinate the activities. The post-mortem examination of the bodies has been completed. The bodies are kept at the police control room in Srinagar. After completing the documentation and process, the bodies will be brought back to the State on Thursday.

The cost of bringing the bodies back will be borne by the State government through NoRKA-Roots, the field agency of the NoRKA. The government would also bear the travel expenses of the next of kin accompanying the bodies, said P. Sreeramakrishnan, resident vice-chairman of the agency.

The condition of Manoj who has been injured in the accident and admitted to SKIMS Medical College in Soura is said to be critical. Out of the seven Malayalis who were in the ill-fated car, two others, Rajesh and Arun, escaped with minor injuries.