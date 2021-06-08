BJP State leaders should be asked to step down, says report to PM

BJP confidant C.V. Ananda Bose is said to have filed three reports to Narendra Modi

The State leadership of BJP should be made to step down considering the humiliating electoral defeat and the subsequent allegations of corruption, suggested BJP confidant C.V. Ananda Bose to party national leadership.

Mr. Bose is understood to have filed three reports to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi after being asked to look into what was ailing the Kerala unit of the party. The first report in the series, which was filed 10 days ago, had pinned the responsibility on individual leaders for the poor show in the just-concluded elections, informed sources said.

The report is understood to have extensively dwelt upon the organisational failure of the BJP and the role of certain leaders in the electoral drubbing.

The party has found itself in deep trouble with the allegations of financial fraud and corruption surfacing. The Kodakara Highway robbery case has added to its woes as the police suspect the involvement of some top BJP leaders in the shady deal.

Mr. Bose, when contacted, refused to respond to the developments.

While touching upon the allegations of financial fraud including the handling of election funds by a section of the leaders, the report is understood to have indicted certain leaders and called for transparency and accountability in the handling of funds.

He is said to have updated the party top brass about the corruption charges that are being raised against some of the party leaders in his follow-up reports and explanatory notes.

The report suggested that party leadership shall be asked to voluntarily step down to pave the way for an organisational rejig. The organisational shake-up shall not restrict itself to the top leadership but begin from the booth level of the party.

Leaders of character and those who enjoy public support shall be brought in. Minority community members shall be integrated into the party to instil confidence among those sections, it has been recommended.

Mr. Bose, a close confidant of the party national leadership, was earlier appointed as the advisor to the Meghalaya government. He was also asked by the Central government to draw up an action plan for the welfare contract labourers and migrant workers following the pandemic.