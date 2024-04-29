Bird survey in Kottayam town spots 40 species

April 29, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Kottayam

The fifth Kottayam Urban Bird Survey has found that most of the birds in and around Kottayam town have retreated to the tree shades owing to the searing heat conditions.

The survey recorded 40 bird species across six locations with the highest population at Erayil Kadavu followed by CMS College. The survey was organised by the Tropical Institute of Ecological Sciences (TIES) and carried out by expert birders, junior naturalists, and birding enthusiasts. Notable sightings included the white-cheeked barbet, common myna, and racket-tailed drongo. Water birds such as grey-headed swamphen, purple heron and cormorants were also spotted.

However, a concerning trend emerged with the absence of house sparrows from many sites. Additionally, the survey highlighted the prevalence of species such as the common and jungle myna, rufous treepie, and black drongo, besides a rise in bird habitats in Nagampadom.