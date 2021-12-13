Bindu recommended Ravindran’s reappointment

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu had recommended the reappointment of Gopinath Ravindran as Vice Chancellor of Kannur University, as per official documents accessed by The Hindu.

The documents, which validate Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s claims of the government’s involvement, also show that Dr. Bindu had requested him to cancel the selection process that was then under way and dissolve the search-cum-selection committee formed to find a new Vice Chancellor.

In letters sent to the Chancellor on November 22, the Minister, who is the Pro Chancellor of Kannur University, proposed Prof. Ravindran’s name for a second continuous term as Vice Chancellor. She also informed the Chancellor that the Kannur University Act enabled the reappointment of an incumbent Vice Chancellor for a second term and did not stipulate any restriction on age.

The reappointment of Prof. Ravindran, who turned 60 in December 2020, had raised eyebrows with certain quarters claiming the university Act did not permit the appointment of a person aged above 60 years to the post.

Highlighting the university’s achievements with Prof. Ravindran at its helm in her communication, Dr. Bindu had also requested the Chancellor to cancel a notification that appointed a search-cum-selection committee to identify the next Vice Chancellor. She also informed the Chancellor that steps had been taken to withdraw another notification that invited applications for the post.

Calling the academic an asset to Kannur University, the Minister said he had taken the establishment to greater heights. During his term, the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) upgraded the university’s status from B to B++.