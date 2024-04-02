GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bengal Governor’s award for P.G.R. Pillai

He was presented with the Rajya Vibhushan Award during his 84th birthday celebrations at Kottayam on March 31

April 02, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Public health expert P.G.R. Pillai has been conferred the Rajya Vibhushan Award by the Governor of West Bengal C.V. Ananda Bose.

The award was presented during the 84th birthday celebrations of Dr. Pillai at Kottayam on March 31. Mr. Pillai, who has been instrumental in setting up several Medical College Hospitals and allied services in Kerala, was conferred the award in view of his stellar contributions to the society.

“P.G.R. has been in the field of active public service for more than seven decades and he has been able to move society forward with focus on improving the quality of life of the common man. An innovator and game changer in areas as varied as children’s healthcare, medical education, academic excellence, institutional building, and multifaceted social animation programmes, P.G.R. has carved out a niche for himself in the public mind. Mentor and steward of many social organisations of global reach, P.G.R. has sought and reached ‘fresh woods and pastures anew’ in his relentless pursuit of social service,’’ read an official communication issued by the office of the West Bengal Governor.

