Assembly gets its own TV space

Sabha TV, an initiative of the Kerala Legislative Assembly, will serve as a bridge connecting the people, the government, and the Assembly, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Monday.
Mr. Birla inaugurated Sabha TV via videoconference. “Television broadcasting has transformed over the years. Efforts taken by the Kerala Assembly to acknowledge the changing times and take the Assembly proceedings directly to the people are welcome,” he said.
Viewing of Assembly proceedings in their entirety by the people would help improve the functioning of the House, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, delivering the keynote address.
‘To be a full-fledged channel’
Telecasting the Assembly proceedings and programmes on the history of the legislature would benefit the younger generation. Sabha TV would, in time, transform into a full-fledged channel, he said. The Chief Minister launched the website of the Speaker.
Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan presided. Sabha TV will also be available on OTT platform, he said. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister A.K. Balan launched the ‘dynamic website; of the Assembly.
Initially, Sabha TV will rent half-an-hour slots on prominent television channels to telecast programmes. The OTT platform, part of the online division of Sabha TV, is perhaps the first of its kind planned by a Legislative Assembly.
