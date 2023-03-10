An eventful start to Ragam ‘23 in Kozhikode

March 10, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Kozhikode

An exclusive interview with scriptwriter Shyam Pushkaran, a performance by singer Dabzee (Manavalan Thug fame), a pro-show by the ‘Mohan sisters’- Neeti, Shakti, and Mukti, and DJ Swattrex were the highlights of the first day of Ragam ‘23, the annual cultural festival of National Institute of Technology, Kozhikode that began at the NIT campus at Chathamangalam here on Friday.

Students from colleges in different parts of the country have come down to Kozhikode to be part of the event that is being held in memory of Rajan, a student of the college who died under mysterious circumstances during the emergency in 1975.

Mono act, debate, and antakshari were some of the popular competitive events of the day besides Swararaga, which featured Indian classical music with various western instruments. Babu Ramachandran, the anchor of Vallathoru Katha, narrated the legacy of Rajan. The puppetry show by Harisree Kannan from the Tholpavakoothu Kalakendram captivated the audience with creative storytelling. The ‘Rajan Memorial Light Music Solo’, a tribute to Rajan, was another crowd puller. ‘Couture Boulevard’, a fashion show, was the concluding event of the day.

The most looked-forward events for the second day of the festival include performances by bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal and the EDM duo ‘Kill the Clowns’.