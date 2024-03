March 15, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Alex Varghese assumed office as District Collector of Alappuzha on Friday. A 2017 batch Indian Administrative Service officer, Mr. Varghese is the 58th Collector of the district. Before taking charge in Alappuzha, he worked as Urban Affairs director, registrar of cooperative societies, and Amrut Mission director among other positions. He hails from Kollam.