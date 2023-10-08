HamberMenu
Alex P. James ranked among top 1% scientists

This is the third time that DUK Dean has found place in the Stanford University–Elsevier Rankings

October 08, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Digital University Kerala (DUK) Dean (Academics) Alex P. James has been ranked among the top 1% scientists in the world in a survey jointly conducted by Stanford University and Netherlands-based publishing company Elsevier BV. Dr. James is ranked 199 among 1,11,935 scientists in the world and fifth in India in the field of Electrical and Electronics Engineering. This is the third time he has found place in the Stanford University–Elsevier Rankings.

As many as 28 experts from India have been featured in the top 1% scientists consecutively for the last two years. Dr. James’ research is neural networks and chaotic circuits is known to have far-reaching implications for artificial intelligence (AI) and chaotic systems modelling. His work enhances data analysis and control systems, thereby paving the way for exciting possibilities in AI.

He was recently Associate Editor in Chief and Associate Editor of IEEE Circuits and Systems Society’s flagship journals, viz., IEEE Open Journal of Circuits and Systems, and IEEE Transactions on Biomedical Circuits and Systems respectively.

