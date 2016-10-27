Kerala

Madakkathara lauded for ODF status

Waste management is the biggest challenge confronting mankind, P. Rajendran, Vice Chancellor of the Kerala Agricultural University, has said.

After inaugurating a function organised by the Thrissur Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) to felicitate the Madakkathara panchayat governing council on being recognised as the country’s first open defecation-free (ODF) panchayat, the Vice-Chancellor said pollution of air, water, and soil precipitated umpteen health threats.

“Madakkathara panchayat being adjudged as India’s first ODF panchayat is a matter of pride for the KAU as well as the university is situated in it. This achievement of course is not achieved overnight, but a result of a series of efforts in different arenas supplemented by efficient administration, which needs to be hailed. Let this achievement prompt other panchayats to follow suit,” he said. Panchayat president P.S. Vinayan said the achievement was a result of sustained efforts and people’s participation.

KAU Director of Extension S. Estelita presided over the function. KVK head A. Prema, panchayat council members, and university officers participated in the function.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 1:05:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/Madakkathara-lauded-for-ODF-status/article16083052.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY