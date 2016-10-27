Madakkathara lauded for ODF status

Waste management is the biggest challenge confronting mankind, P. Rajendran, Vice Chancellor of the Kerala Agricultural University, has said.

After inaugurating a function organised by the Thrissur Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) to felicitate the Madakkathara panchayat governing council on being recognised as the country’s first open defecation-free (ODF) panchayat, the Vice-Chancellor said pollution of air, water, and soil precipitated umpteen health threats.

“Madakkathara panchayat being adjudged as India’s first ODF panchayat is a matter of pride for the KAU as well as the university is situated in it. This achievement of course is not achieved overnight, but a result of a series of efforts in different arenas supplemented by efficient administration, which needs to be hailed. Let this achievement prompt other panchayats to follow suit,” he said. Panchayat president P.S. Vinayan said the achievement was a result of sustained efforts and people’s participation.

KAU Director of Extension S. Estelita presided over the function. KVK head A. Prema, panchayat council members, and university officers participated in the function.