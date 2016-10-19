Audio library promised for the visually challenged

In an endeavour to build awareness that the visually challenged are very much part of the mainstream society, around 50 persons, including students of the Government School for the Blind here, staged a nearly one-km rally on Tuesday.

The rally was taken out to the Government College here as part of the World White Cane Safety day that fell on October 15.

Steps to be taken

The programme was organised by the district unit of the Kerala Federation of the Blind in association with the with the National Service Scheme (NSS) at the Government College.

Inaugurating the function, district panchayat vice-president Shantamma Philip assured the differently abled persons that steps would be taken to provide additional financial assistance to equip set up an audio library at the office of the Federation of the Blind. The Kerala Federation of the Blind has been organising orientation programmes for the visually challenged to enhance their mobility, Satheesh Bevinja, a visually challenged teacher at the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School at Karaduka, said.