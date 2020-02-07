98 complaints resolved at Kasaragod taluk adalat

District Collector D. Sajith Babu resolved 98 complaints received at the Kasaragod taluk-level grievance redressal at the Collector’s chamber hall on Wednesday.
The Collector, who chaired the meeting, instructed the tahsildar to issue deeds (patta) to six persons who were denied the document for a long time for some technical issues.
A total of 113 complaints were considered.
Of the 98 complaints settled, 53 were received on the day of the adalat. He considered the applications for possession of land, land issues, application for inclusion in the ration card priority category, application for financial assistance for housing and waiving of bank loans.
Additional District Magistrate N. Devidas; Revenue Divisional Officer K. Ravikumar; Deputy Collector P.R. Radhika; Kasargod tahsildar A.V. Rajan, departmental officials, panchayat secretaries, and village officials attended the adalat.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.