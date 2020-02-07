Kerala

98 complaints resolved at Kasaragod taluk adalat

District Collector D. Sajith Babu resolved 98 complaints received at the Kasaragod taluk-level grievance redressal at the Collector’s chamber hall on Wednesday.

The Collector, who chaired the meeting, instructed the tahsildar to issue deeds (patta) to six persons who were denied the document for a long time for some technical issues.

A total of 113 complaints were considered.

Of the 98 complaints settled, 53 were received on the day of the adalat. He considered the applications for possession of land, land issues, application for inclusion in the ration card priority category, application for financial assistance for housing and waiving of bank loans.

Additional District Magistrate N. Devidas; Revenue Divisional Officer K. Ravikumar; Deputy Collector P.R. Radhika; Kasargod tahsildar A.V. Rajan, departmental officials, panchayat secretaries, and village officials attended the adalat.

