60 new-gen courses for best-performing colleges

The government will sanction 60 new-generation courses for the best-performing colleges in the State to usher in a much-needed modernisation of the higher education sector.

The announcement, which has found a place among a slew of budgetary allocations made for the higher education and technical education sectors, will ensure priority for courses that are inter-disciplinary in nature.

While the courses are meant to be allocated for colleges that are graded “A plus” by NAAC, the stipulation will be relaxed for government-run institutions. A committee chaired by the Principal Secretary of the Higher Education Department will scrutinise the applications submitted by the colleges.

The legacy and expertise of the college in the particular subjects, the number of teachers and the condition of nearby colleges will be considered for sanctioning courses. Permanent posts for running the courses will be created only after five years of their launch.

While the Plan outlay for the higher education sector is ₹493 crore and for the technical education sector it is ₹210 crore. In his speech, Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac said the KIIFB-funded infrastructure development of colleges and universities would be implemented in 2020-21.

Among them, the construction of a ₹100-crore worth laboratory is progressing at the Cochin University of Science and Technology. Allocations ranging from ₹50-100 crore will be allotted for other universities. Besides, a scheme to renovate laboratories in all government colleges will also be launched.

Considering the paucity of teachers for courses that were sanctioned in recent times, the government will create 1,000 posts within March to address the deficiency.

The ancestral house of the country’s first Railway Minister and renowned economist John Matthai, which currently housed a satellite centre of the Calicut University in Thrissur, will be renovated and developed as a memorial for noted first-generation economists, including P.J. Thomas, V.R. Pillai, Padmanabhan Pillai and K.N. Raj. Economist M.A. Oommen will be the chief advisor for the project.

While elaborating on the fund allocations for various universities, the Minister pointed out that the non-plan share of some universities remained low. He assured to enhance the shares after considering various aspects, including the financial condition of the State.