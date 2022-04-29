55,000 business meets at KTM

CM to inaugurate four-day fair in Kochi on May 5 , buyers from 69 countries to attend event

Kerala is set to host the four-day Kerala Travel Mart (KTM), with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan scheduled to inaugurate the event on May 5.

Being held after a hiatus of two years caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, the mart is expected to be attended by delegates from 69 countries engaging in 55,000 business interactions.

The four-day fair in Kochi will kick-off on May 5 with Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas chairing the function at Bolgatty.

Adding glitz to the opening session will be a sample show of the second edition of the Champions Boat League being organised by Kerala Tourism. The IPL-modelled snakeboat race is scheduled to begin ahead of the Onam festival after the monsoon.

The day after the inauguration, the KTM-2022 venue will shift to the Willingdon Island for two days of hectic business meets. The concluding day on May 8 will provide public access to the pavilions at two venues for five hours from 1 p.m., the organisers told a press conference here.

K.S. Srinivas, Principal Secretary, Kerala Tourism, said the post-pandemic situation was favourable for Kerala Tourism to regain its vitality and charm as other States were giving pretty good competition to Kerala. He added that KTM-2022 would set the stage for the State to showcase its strength in the tourism sector before a global audience.

V.R. Krishna Teja, Director, Kerala Tourism, said the curtain-raiser of the second edition of the Champions Boat League, caravan tourism, and adventure tourism would be some of the key attractions of KTM-2022, which would be conducted adhering to all safety protocols.

Seminars on various topics led by officials, experts, and stakeholders will be held on the sidelines of the event. The mart will also feature exhibitions on key tourism themes.