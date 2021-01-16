296 get vaccine dose in Idukki

As many as 296 persons took the COVID-19 vaccination at nine centres specially arranged with hospitals in the district on
Saturday.
District Medical Officer N. Priya said that the second dosage will be given after 28 days.
Dean Kuriakose, MP, inaugurated the district-level vaccination programme at the District Hospital at Thodupuzha. Junior health inspector at the hospital P.Biju received the first dose of 0.5 ml.
P.J.Joseph, MLA, who presided over the function said the vaccine has given confidence in fighting the pandemic.
Roshy Augustine, MLA, District Collector H.Dinesen and the District Medical Officer attended the function.
At a function in Idukki Medical College, resident medical officer Arun S. received the first dose.
The other centres where the COVID-19 vaccine was given included the taluk hospitals in Kattappana, Nedumkandam and Peerumade in addition to the Community Health Centres in Chithirapuram and Rajakkad, St John's Hospital, Kattappana, and Holy Family Hospital Muthalakkodam.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath