296 get vaccine dose in Idukki

Nine centres arranged in hospitals in the district

As many as 296 persons took the COVID-19 vaccination at nine centres specially arranged with hospitals in the district on

Saturday.

District Medical Officer N. Priya said that the second dosage will be given after 28 days.

Dean Kuriakose, MP, inaugurated the district-level vaccination programme at the District Hospital at Thodupuzha. Junior health inspector at the hospital P.Biju received the first dose of 0.5 ml.

P.J.Joseph, MLA, who presided over the function said the vaccine has given confidence in fighting the pandemic.

Roshy Augustine, MLA, District Collector H.Dinesen and the District Medical Officer attended the function.

At a function in Idukki Medical College, resident medical officer Arun S. received the first dose.

The other centres where the COVID-19 vaccine was given included the taluk hospitals in Kattappana, Nedumkandam and Peerumade in addition to the Community Health Centres in Chithirapuram and Rajakkad, St John's Hospital, Kattappana, and Holy Family Hospital Muthalakkodam.