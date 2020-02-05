195 under home quarantine, efforts on to tackle nCoV

With 195 persons under home quarantine in Kollam, the district administration has stepped up efforts to tackle the nCoV (novel coronavirus) threat.

Doctors, Kudumbashree workers, and Accredited Social Health Activists (Asha workers) have been briefed on preventive measures and local bodies are in charge of organising awareness campaigns for educational institutions.

“All the 18 samples sent from the district have been tested negative and there is no need for panic. At the same time, the public should stay alert and follow all instructions issued by the department,” said District Medical Officer (DMO) V.V. Shirely on Wednesday.

The department has intensified infection control practices in all public health centres, community health centres, and taluk hospitals along with ensuring the availability of personal protection equipment (PPE). The public has been advised to follow strict cough hygiene while cough corners and airborne infection control corners have been set up in all hospitals.

‘Exercise caution’

Tourist centres, hotels, homestays, and those conducting public functions have been advised to exercise caution.

“All directions from the government should be followed and stringent action will be initiated against those spreading fake news,” said District Collector B. Abdul Nasar.

The DMO has formed 15 emergency teams to handle the situation and coordinate various activities, including ambulance service, surveillance, and call centre management. So far, 7,013 persons from various departments, including the staff of government and private hospitals, have been given training. Panchayat-and ward-level training sessions will be conducted in the coming days.

As part of intensifying preventive steps, the district administration has opened a 24x7 control room and the public can get in touch with the department by dialling 8589015556, 7306750040 or 0474-2794004.

“Those who have visited or returned from China recently should register their names with the control room at the earliest,” said the DMO.