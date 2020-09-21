195 new cases in Kollam

The district reported 195 new cases of COVID-19 and 243 recoveries on Monday.

While 143 patients contracted the infection through contact, others include four persons from other States and eight health workers.

Among the patients are Kollam Sub Collector and the results of some staff from the Collectorate are awaited. The health workers who tested positive include seven persons attached to government facilities and an employee of a private hospital in Kollam. The district currently has 22, 085 persons under observation and the total number of samples collected is 1,70,089. While 3, 238 persons completed home quarantine on Monday, the Health Department has traced 35,654 primary and 6, 471 secondary contacts of the positive cases. At present 17 COVID-19 Firstline Treatment Centres are operating in the district and the number of active cases is 2,909.