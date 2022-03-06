174 new COVID cases in capital
The district recorded 174 COVID-19 cases and 357 recoveries as the active caseload dropped to 2,087 on Sunday. The COVID-19 death toll stood at 8,154 in the district.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.