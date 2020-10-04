1,119 test positive for COVID-19 in Thiruvananthapuram

943 get the disease through contact, death toll goes up by 8

The daily COVID-19 caseload in Thiruvananthapuram scaled yet another peak to touch 1,119 on Sunday as the pandemic continued its spread across the district. The death toll also went up by eight as it reached 247.

Those who succumbed to the disease were natives of Perukavu (83 years old), Anayara (75), Veli (72), Parassala (80), Palode (50), Nedumangad (90) and two people who hailed from Manjavilakom (aged 53 and 55 years old).

The newly-diagnosed patients include 943 people who contracted the infection through local transmission and 149 others whose source of infection is yet to be known. Two among those infected had come from other States in the recent past.

People belonging to the vulnerable age groups continued to be affected in large numbers in the district. These included 166 senior citizens aged above 60 years and 120 children aged below 15 years. With 880 people recovering from the disease, the number of active cases stood at 12,594.

The district administration placed as many as 3,913 people under quarantine, taking the total number of people being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms in the district to 29,785.

New containment zones were declared in Njekkad in Ottur grama panchayat, Nedumcadu and Kanjirampara in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation; Kottavila in Vellanad grama panchayat; Mannam nada in Kizhuvilam grama panchayat; Dr. Ambedkar gramam in Venganoor grama panchayat; Dhanuvachapuram, Nadoorkolla and Malayilkada in Kollayil grama panchayat; Paichira in Andoorkonam grama panchayat; Chulliyoor in Perumkadavila grama panchayat; Nambyathi in Karumkulam grama panchayat; Punnamood in Kalliyoor grama panchayat; Mulluvila in Parassala grama panchayat and Narayanapuram in Neyyattinkara Municipality.

The existing containment zones in Kumili in Thirupuram grama panchayat and Nilakkamukku in Vakkom grama panchayat have been withdrawn.

Tight vigil continued across the district as part of enforcement of the prohibitory orders. A considerable decrease in rush was seen in the major markets of the city with police personnel deployed in various places.

The City police initiated legal action against 138 people for violating the curbs. These included 122 people who failed to wear masks outdoor and 16 others who were found to violate social distancing norms. Cases were also registered against three people who operated transport services in contravention of the guidelines. A total fine of ₹27,600 was collected from the violators. Twenty people were also booked under provisions of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020.