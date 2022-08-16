Kashmir Pandit shot dead, brother injured in militant attack in J&K’s Shopian

Community group asks all Kashmiri Pandits to leave Valley

Militants shot dead a civilian and injured another, both members of the minority Kashmiri Pandit community, in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday.

According to the police, terrorists fired upon civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of Shopian.

Police has confirmed that one person has died and one was injured. “Injured person has been shifted to hospital. The area has been cordoned off,” the police said.

Officials said the victims are brothers. They were identified as Sunil Kumar and Pintu Kumar, sons of Arjun Nath Kumar in Chotigam area.

“Sunil died on the spot,” officials said.

Militants have stepped up attacks in the Kashmir Valley over the past week. A policeman was killed in Nowhatta on Sunday and a migrant labourer in Bandipora last week.

Two grenade attacks took place in Budgam and Srinagar districts on Monday. One minority member was injured in the Budgam incident in Gopalpora area.

Militants have made clear they’ll kill all Kashmiri Pandits: KPSS

Kashmiri Pandit Sangarash Samiti (KPSS), an organisation of those Kashmiri Pandits who did not leave in the 1990s, said the militants seem to have made it clear that they would go after all Pandits living in the Kashmir valley.

“The KPSS requests all the Kashmiri Pandits to leave the Kashmir Valley. With another deadly attack on Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir Valley, the terrorists have made it clear they are going to kill all the Kashmiri Pandits in the Kashmir Valley,” KPSS chairman Sanjay Tickoo said.

He said the irony is local over-ground workers work with the militants “to kill their neighbours”.

“Kashmir is a place where tourists are safe as no attacks were executed during the Amarnath Yatra, but local non-Muslims, particularly Kashmiri Pandits, are vulnerable,” he said.

Mr. Tickoo said the judiciary and the government have failed miserably to protect Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley.

“Kashmiri Pandits should leave Kashmir and do not fall trap to sugar-coated statements from Kashmiri society. Kashmiri Pandits are left with only one option to leave Kashmir or get killed by religious fanatic minds, who have support from the local population,” Mr. Tickoo said.

L-G, J&K leaders condemn attack

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and political leaders cutting across party lines condemned the killing of the Kashmir Pandit man.

“Pained beyond words on the despicable terror attack on civilians in Shopian. My thoughts are with the family of Sunil Kumar. Praying for a speedy recovery of the injured. The attack deserves the strongest condemnation from everyone. Terrorists responsible for the barbaric act will not be spared,” Mr. Sinha tweeted. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah also condemned the killing.

“Terribly sad news from South Kashmir today. An accident and a militant attack have left a trail of death and suffering. I condemn the militant attack in Shopian unequivocally in which Sunil Kumar was killed and Pinto Kumar injured. My condolences to the family,” he said.

BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur said, “Strongly condemn the dastardly act of terror on innocent minority community members at Shopian in which Sunil Kumar was killed and another injured. Terror has no religion. Killers should be punished.”

People’s Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone condemned the attack as a “heinous act of violence” and expressed his condolences to the family of the victims.

(With inputs from PTI)