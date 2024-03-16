GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Women voters outnumber men in Chamarajanagar constituency

More than 1.7 million voters eligible to exercise their franchise in the constituency

March 16, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Voting for Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency will be held on April 26 and in all, 17,57,616 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise.

Sharing details of the constituency voters profile and the preparations made by the Chamarajanagar district administration, the Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Nag said on Saturday that against 8,69,389 men voters, there were 8,88,133 women voters in the constituency. In addition, there are 114 voters registered as transgenders.

Out of the 8 Assembly segments under Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency, four assembly segments – H.D. Kote, Nanjangud, Varuna, and T. Narsipur – are in Mysuru district and Hanur, Kollegal, Chamarajanagar, and Gundlupet are in Chamarajanagar district. Ms. Nag said the EPIC coverage was 100 per cent in the constituency.

To enable more than 1.7 million voters in the constituency, the authorities have established 2000 polling booths for the forthcoming elections of which 1017 will be in Mysuru district and the remaining 983 in Chamarajanagar district. Within Chamarajanagar district alone 4720 electoral officers will be deployed to oversee the polling and they have already been imparted training in three phases, said Ms.Shilpa Nag.

Under Chamarajanagar constituency, there are 357 service voters for whom Electronically transmitted postal ballot system will be adopted.

Ms. Nag said District Election Management Plan was in place for the smooth conduct of the polls. To ensure that the voting exercise was also transparent and there was no intimidation of any voters, the authorities have identified vulnerable sections and will provide security besides creating voting rights and awareness among them, she added.

Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities will also be taken up for which the district administration has constituted a SVEEP committee. Film star Kartik Mahesh and produce director Nagabhushan have been identified as Young Icons while Deepa Buddhe, president of Samatha Society, is the Third Gender Icon.

In a bid to shore up electoral participation and to improve voting percentage, the district administration has also launched campus ambassador concept in educational institutions besides creating Electoral Literacy Clubs. There are 306 ELCs and 612 campus ambassadors in the district, said Ms.Shipla Nag. This is in addition to 983 “Chunavane Jagruthi Sanghas”. There are also 48 voters awareness forum and ‘’Prabhat Pheris’’ are being conducted at the village levels, she added.

Senior officials of the district administration were also present.

