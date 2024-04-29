Women achievers, entrepreneurs honored for their exemplary services

April 29, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - MYSURU

CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru felicitated women for their outstanding achievements in their chosen fields during “She Leads: Celebrating Women Achievers” on the occasion of International Women’s Day which was observed in the campus recently.

The theme of this year’s women’s day is “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress”. Also, ‘Inspire Inclusion’ the campaign for women’s day that emphasises the importance of diversity and empowerment in all aspects of society was also launched.

S. Rathnamma, research associate, JSS, Mysuru, and Prema N. Mahendrakar from Mysuru were the chief guests, and Sridevi Annapurna Singh, director, CSIR-CFTRI presided. Poornima Priyadarshini, principal scientist, CFTRI welcomed the gathering.

One of the chief guests, Ms. Rathnamma is the first woman from the Soliga community in Karnataka to obtain a Ph.D, she works with Sai Pragathi Foundation to educate tribals and empower women and organises vocational training for women. She also spreads awareness about sickle cell disease, a genetic disorder that has killed many people in her tribal community.

On the occasion, she spoke about her childhood in the forest, family history, and coming over to Mysuru for PU education. Also a health worker and an activist, Ms. Rathnamma said education can address many social issues among the State’s forest tribes and also emphasised the nutritional value of various indigenous leafy vegetables and tubers grown and available in the forest area besides speaking on finger millet (ragi) and 10 varieties of it.

Another chief guest Ms. Prema, wife of late N. Mahendrakar, retired scientist and former head, Meat Marine Sciences Department, CFTRI, makes cloth bags and distributes them to the needy.

During COVID-19, she and her husband made cloth masks and distributed them to the residents of CFTRI layout here. She made more than 20,000 cloth bags and spread the need for shunning plastic for saving the environment from plastic pollution, a note from CFTRI said.

Ms. Sridevi Annapurna Singh, who is the first woman director of CSIR-CFTRI, gave her presidential remarks and talked about how women should respect themselves and feel strong. She spoke on women empowerment and CFTRI technologies adopted especially by women entrepreneurs and also the ill-effects of micro plastics in the current scenario.

The director felicitated both the women chief guests - Ms. S. Rathnamma and Ms. Prema N. Mahendrakar in recognition of their achievements and services.

On the occasion, Ms. Sridevi Annapurna Singh also felicitated four women entrepreneurs – Manasa of M/s. Saakya Foods, Hampapura, H.D. Kote taluk; Parvathi and team of M/s Asare Sanjeevini Food Products, Belikere, Hunsur taluk; G. Shilpa of M/s Hamasavahini Eco Products, Mysuru; Anitha Sadanand of M/s Mamma Mills, Himmavu, Nanjangud taluk – who had availed CSIR-CFTRI technologies and the entrepreneurs spoke about their success and on the products of millets and fruits.