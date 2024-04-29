Woman stabs daughter over ‘neglecting studies’

April 29, 2024 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 60-year-old woman stabbed her 19-year-old daughter to death during a fight that broke out between them at their house in Shastri Nagar in Banashankari on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Sahithi, who also stabbed her mother with a knife before she collapsed and died on the spot. Neighbours hearing the commotion rushed to their help and shifted Padmaja to a hospital, where she is being treated in an Intensive Care Unit.

According to the police, Padmaja, who lost her husband two years ago, was not happy with Sahithi’s academic performance in the II PU, and they used to fight over the issue.

Padmaja was critical of her daughter for neglecting studies. On Monday, heated arguments took an ugly turn, with Padmaja, in a fit of rage, stabbing Sahithi with a knife. Sahithi also pulled out the knife and stabbed Padmaja in defence before collapsing.

A relative, identified as Nagesh, informed the police, who rushed to the spot and shifted the two to the hospital, where the doctor declared Sahithi as brought dead. The Banashankari police are now awaiting Padmaja’s recovery to question her to ascertain the reason behind the incident.

Man stabs wife

In another incident, a 38-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her husband over a domestic row in Kumaraswamy Layout on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Shiyafathunnisa, while the accused, identified as Nasrulla, a welder by profession, is on the run. According to the police, the couple were married 20 years ago and have four children. Nasrulla used to have frequent fights with her suspecting her character. On Monday, following a fight, Nasrulla, in a fit of rage, stabbed her to death and escaped. “We have some clues about Nasrulla and will be arrested soon,” a police officer, said.