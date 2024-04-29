GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Woman murdered in Chikkamagaluru village

April 29, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A woman was allegedly murdered by her husband at Karakuchchi village in Tarikere taluk on Monday.

Meghana, 18, was allegedly murdered by Charan, 25. The accused murdered her while she was washing clothes at a Bhadra canal in the village.

Following differences with her husband, Meghana had been staying with her grandmother at Shankar Ghatta village. She visited Karakuchchi to take part in a local festival on Monday, when the incident occurred.

The accused has been absconding. Lakkavalli Police have registered the case.

Related Topics

murder

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.