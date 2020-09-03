With 1,000 fatalities in a week, COVID-19 toll crosses 6,000 in Karnataka

COVID-19 fatalities in Karnataka, which have been on the rise since July, touched 6,054 on Thursday, with 104 deaths reported in 24 hours. What is worrisome is that the State has added 1,000 deaths to its toll in a week after it hit 5,000 deaths overall. This is apart from 19 non-COVID-19 deaths.

The State toll first hit 100 on June 17. Subsequently, the total number of deaths touched 1,032 on July 16, almost doubled in 12 days to hit 2,055 on July 28, and added another 1,036 in the next 10 days. On an average, the State has been recording 94 deaths per day since July 7. The toll started spiking from the beginning of July.

The toll crossed the 4,000-mark on August 17 and another 1,029 deaths were added in 10 days to touch 5,091 on August 26. Eight days since, the toll has now crossed 6,000.

With 2,066 deaths in Bengaluru Urban so far, this district has contributed 34% of the total deaths. But the number of deaths in Bengaluru has come down in the last one week, and on Thursday the district recorded 29 deaths.

While the number of deaths has touched 475 in Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad have seen 382 and 346 deaths, respectively, and Ballari 273. The toll has crossed 100 in 10 other districts and is nearing 100 in four. With a Case Fatality Rate of 1.63%, Karnataka is now in third position in terms of deaths.

New cases

Karnataka on Thursday recorded 8,865 new cases, taking the total number to 3,70,206. As many as 7,122 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,68,035. Of the 96,098 active patients, 735 were being monitored in the ICU.

Bengaluru Urban reported 3,189 cases and 29 deaths. With this, the total number of cases there touched 1,38,701.

As many as 71,124 tests, including 32,403 rapid antigen tests, were conducted in 24 hours.