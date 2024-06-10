Walkathon in Mysuru to commemorate National Cancer Survivor month

A walkathon was organised in Mysuru by Apollo BGS Hospitals on Sunday to commemorate the National Cancer Survivor Month.

“Under the theme “Celebrating Life”, the event showcased the resilience and strength of cancer survivors, reinforcing the powerful message that life can continue and thrive after cancer”, said a statement from the organisers.

The walkathon began from Apollo BGS Hospitals Mysore, traversing through Kuvempunagar and notable landmarks like Vijaya Bank Circle and Murugan Medicals Circle before looping back to the hospital. The participants in the walkathon, united in their support for cancer survivors, filled the streets with an atmosphere of pride and hope, the statement added.

At the hospital, the cancer survivors shared their personal stories, moving the audience with their remarkable journeys of resilience and determination, underscoring a message of hope and solidarity in the fight against cancer.

Consultant Surgical Oncologist Dr. Ramya Yethadka, in her address, focussed on the critical need for psychological support and encouragement for cancer patients. She called for reducing the stigma surrounding cancer, advocating for a compassionate and supportive environment, where patients can share their struggles and triumphs openly, the statement quoted her.

Consultant Medical Oncologist Dr. Naveen Jayaram Anvekar emphasised the need for a “never-give-up” attitude to manage and conquer cancer. Unit Head of Apollo BGS Hospitals N.G. Bharateesha Reddy highlighted the life-saving importance of regular health screenings in cancer prevention and early detection.

“The event also featured an interactive wall made of cardboard, where attendees penned heartfelt messages of support and solidarity for cancer survivors. The walkathon served as a platform for survivors to honour their journeys and celebrate their milestones, while also raising awareness about the ongoing challenges of battling cancer and allowing them to connect with others who understand their experiences,” the statement said.