Vision@2047: CII session in Mysuru on Friday

November 15, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - MYSURU

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Mysuru zone, is all set to host EXCON ROADSHOW 2023 and a session on the ‘Role of Infrastructure and Economy for Vision@2047’ on Friday, between 5 and 8 p.m. at Hotel Southern Star here.

Under the theme for the year 2023-24, “Towards a Competitive and Sustainable Karnataka@100: Growth, Inclusiveness, Globalization, Building Trust,” CII Karnataka is committed to fostering engagement by leveraging district and zonal connections, policy advocacy, enhancing competitiveness, promoting inclusiveness, and facilitating sectoral growth initiatives.

Karnataka has consistently ranked among the top achievers in NITI Aayog’s assessments, and this forthcoming programme places a spotlight on the transformation of Mysuru. This transformation is poised to be a catalyst for sustainable development, making a significant contribution to economic growth in the region and recognizing the pivotal role that infrastructure plays in the holistic growth of any nation. The synergy between infrastructure development, industrial sectors, and innovation serves as a critical driver for creating job opportunities, accelerating regional economies, and fostering a culture of innovation, a press release said here.

The primary focus of the EXCON ROADSHOW 2023 and session is to promote industrial growth, generate employment, and accelerate infrastructure and innovation “Beyond Bengaluru – Focusing Mysuru.” The programme aims to strengthen government and industry collaboration, fostering a conducive environment for socio-economic growth across the state, the release added.

Key speakers have been invited from Government of Karnataka, Southern Railways, Airport Authority of India, Builders Association of India, CREDAI, NAREDCO, IGBC Mysuru Chapter and others. “This event promises to be a key milestone in Karnataka’s journey towards a competitive and sustainable future, emphasizing growth, inclusiveness, globalization, and the building of trust,” the release said.

Interested participants can reach out to Payel Halder on payel.halder@cii.in or 8073577093 for more details.