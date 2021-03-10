Vatal Nagaraj demands CBI probe into ‘CD scandal’

Kannada protagonist Vatal Nagaraj has sought a CBI probe into the “CD scandal’’ which has rocked Karnataka politics.
Speaking after participating in a demonstration in Mysuru on Wednesday against the scandal allegedly involving former Minister Ramesh Jharkiholi and against the rising fuel prices, Mr. Nagaraj said the “CD scandal’’ is like a wheel that is rolling through politics in Karnataka. “Who will be caught in the wheel is not known, but efforts are being made to make the wheel disappear’’, he said.
He said the State government should ask the Centre to order a CBI probe into the matter. He cautioned the State government against having its own inquiry.
“The government should recommend a CBI probe or Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa should step down from his post.”
Referring to the claims of “2-3-4’’ made by Mr. Jharkiholi, Mr. Vatal Nagaraj sought an explanation on what the referencesmean. “Give an explanation. Don’t mislead the people of the State’’, he said while adding that the people of the State should know who was behind the “CDs’’.
Mr. Nagaraj came down heavily on Mr. Yediyurappa and said the BJP leader was only concerned about preventing his government from collapsing and accused him of having no faith in democracy.
He described the present government as the “worst’’ Karnataka had seen.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath