GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

 ‘Unexplored Places of Mysore’: Posters released

Updated - May 20, 2024 08:10 pm IST

Published - May 20, 2024 08:09 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
The posters for the ‘Unexplored Places of Mysore’ tourism initiative were launched in Mysuru on Monday. Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shivaraj, Tourism Joint Director Savita, and others were present.

The posters for the ‘Unexplored Places of Mysore’ tourism initiative were launched in Mysuru on Monday. Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shivaraj, Tourism Joint Director Savita, and others were present. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

On the title of “Unexplored Places of Mysore”, the Department of Tourism, Mysuru has organised a State-level photography and short videos competition. In this connection, posters of the competition were released here on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shivaraj, Joint Director of Tourism Savita and other officials from the department were present.

Photographs and videos of the unexplored places of Mysuru district need to be sent for the competition. It could be rivers, waterfalls, museums, natural landscape, folk arts, festivals, traditional crafts, heritage buildings and monuments, spiritual and adventure tourism and others can be explored, a note said here.

The first place carries a cash prize of ₹25,000 while the second and third places will fetch ₹15,000 and ₹10,000 respectively.

Interested participants can visit the tourism department’s website for details. The last date for submitting the entries is June 20.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.