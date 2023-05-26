Two found murdered at Kamalapur in Dharwad

May 26, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Two men, one of whom was a real estate developer, were found brutally murdered at Kamalapur in Dharwad late on Thursday night.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Kudachi and his aide, Ganesh. It is suspected to be an act of vengeance.

According to the police, Kudachi and Ganesh were hacked to death with lethal weapons.

Police sources said that Kudachi was an aide of history-sheeter Fruit Irfan who was murdered two years ago.

Police Commissioner Raman Gupta and other officials visited the spot. The cause for the brutal act is yet to be ascertained.