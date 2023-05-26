HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two found murdered at Kamalapur in Dharwad

May 26, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Two men, one of whom was a real estate developer, were found brutally murdered at Kamalapur in Dharwad late on Thursday night.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Kudachi and his aide, Ganesh. It is suspected to be an act of vengeance.

According to the police, Kudachi and Ganesh were hacked to death with lethal weapons.

Police sources said that Kudachi was an aide of history-sheeter Fruit Irfan who was murdered two years ago.

Police Commissioner Raman Gupta and other officials visited the spot. The cause for the brutal act is yet to be ascertained.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.